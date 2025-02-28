Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Uplift Schemes In DIKhan Division

February 28, 2025

Dera Ismail Khan Feb 28 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Sarah Rehman has said that all resources should be utilized for the timely and quality completion of the ongoing development projects across the division.

She gave these instructions while presiding over the meeting of the M&E (Monitoring and Evaluation) Operational Committee held in the Commissioner's office.

Officers and representatives of the Department of C&W, Monitoring and Evaluation, Health, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, TMA, Urban Area Development Authority and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

All resources should be utilized for timely and quality completion so that the public can benefit from the fruits of these projects soon, she said .

On this occasion, the monitoring and evaluation department also informed about the deficiencies in various projects, upon which Commissioner Sarah Rehman said that the deficiencies should be removed immediately, as well as the obstacles in the completion of the projects should be removed immediately and in this regard, the outstanding issues, especially the release of funds, etc., should be informed to the higher authorities so that better redressal can be ensured.

She issued strict instructions and said that obstructions in the completion of projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against such elements.

