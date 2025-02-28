Commissioner For Timely Completion Of Uplift Schemes In DIKhan Division
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan Feb 28 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Sarah Rehman has said that all resources should be utilized for the timely and quality completion of the ongoing development projects across the division.
She gave these instructions while presiding over the meeting of the M&E (Monitoring and Evaluation) Operational Committee held in the Commissioner's office.
Officers and representatives of the Department of C&W, Monitoring and Evaluation, Health, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, TMA, Urban Area Development Authority and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.
All resources should be utilized for timely and quality completion so that the public can benefit from the fruits of these projects soon, she said .
On this occasion, the monitoring and evaluation department also informed about the deficiencies in various projects, upon which Commissioner Sarah Rehman said that the deficiencies should be removed immediately, as well as the obstacles in the completion of the projects should be removed immediately and in this regard, the outstanding issues, especially the release of funds, etc., should be informed to the higher authorities so that better redressal can be ensured.
She issued strict instructions and said that obstructions in the completion of projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against such elements.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC announces Ramzan family festival6 minutes ago
-
DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting on Ramazan relief measures6 minutes ago
-
Fawad found guilty in May-9 riot cases, ATC informed6 minutes ago
-
Death sentence, life term awarded to killer of sister-in-law6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes in DIKhan Division6 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker convicted16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Punjab discuss political, inter-provincial activities16 minutes ago
-
Mayor expresses concern over deteriorating law & order situation26 minutes ago
-
Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers26 minutes ago
-
DG PHA orders floral decoration at greenbelts, parks26 minutes ago
-
FESCO promises smooth power supply in Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Armed men take away electric wires, transformer36 minutes ago