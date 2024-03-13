Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Distribution Of Ramadan Packages

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner for timely distribution of Ramadan packages

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Newly posted Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that all necessary measures will be taken to complete the distribution of the Chief Minister Punjab's Ramadan Package, price control, actions against hoarding, and the Clean Punjab Program.

He expressed these views during a high-level administrative meeting in his office committee room. Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Jam Aftab Hussain, along with officials from relevant departments, were present at the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division emphasized that no delay would be tolerated in providing Ramadan packages to deserving families on the doorstep according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and strict action should be taken against individuals involved in hoarding and profiteering.

He directed that price control magistrates should be active in the field and steps should be taken to provide relief to the general public during the blessed month of Ramadan. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur informed the meeting that under the Ramadan Package, ration bags will be provided to 256,133 households, and the verification process for 225,000 households has been completed. More than 63,600 ration bags have already been distributed till date.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Price All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

14 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

3 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan