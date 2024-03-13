Commissioner For Timely Distribution Of Ramadan Packages
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Newly posted Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that all necessary measures will be taken to complete the distribution of the Chief Minister Punjab's Ramadan Package, price control, actions against hoarding, and the Clean Punjab Program.
He expressed these views during a high-level administrative meeting in his office committee room. Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Jam Aftab Hussain, along with officials from relevant departments, were present at the meeting.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division emphasized that no delay would be tolerated in providing Ramadan packages to deserving families on the doorstep according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and strict action should be taken against individuals involved in hoarding and profiteering.
He directed that price control magistrates should be active in the field and steps should be taken to provide relief to the general public during the blessed month of Ramadan. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur informed the meeting that under the Ramadan Package, ration bags will be provided to 256,133 households, and the verification process for 225,000 households has been completed. More than 63,600 ration bags have already been distributed till date.
