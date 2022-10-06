UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Fixing Of Faulty Sewerage System

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Commissioner for timely fixing of faulty sewerage system

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said on Thursday that restoration and fixing of the sewage system should be completed on time to facilitate the residents of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said on Thursday that restoration and fixing of the sewage system should be completed on time to facilitate the residents of the city.

He gave these instructions to the concerned authorities during the inspection of sewage disposal at Saddar Pulli Bahawalpur.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Asif, and officers of other relevant departments were present. Commissioner directed the administrative officers to restore the sewage system as soon as possible.

He directed that the manpower along with the use of modern machinery should also be increased to resolve sewage-related problems. He further said that the administrative officers should monitor the ongoing construction works so that the restoration of the sewerage system should be completed soon.

