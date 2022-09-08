UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Fixing Of Sewerage System

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for timely fixing of sewerage system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the ongoing works of the construction and maintenance of the sewage system should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that effective measures should be taken for replacement of damaged lines of sewage system including purchase of machinery for drainage. He was presiding over a meeting to review the problems related to sewage system in the conference room of his office here today.

He was informed about administrative measures taken for the effective solution of problems related to sewerage system. Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif and other related department officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed to ensure that the problems faced by the city regarding sewage system should be resolved as soon as possible so that relief can be provided to the people.

He directed that the construction works of the sewage system at Islamic Colony Bahawalpur should be completed and administrative officers should ensure effective monitoring of the ongoing works so that all matters are resolved in a transparent manner.

