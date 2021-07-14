UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Timely Preparation Of Possible Monsoon Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that steps should be taken to cope up with the situation of possible monsoon flood and all relevant preparations should be completed in time.

He said this on the occasion of his visit to Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and Chief Municipal Officer Asif Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Commissioner directed that during the rainy season,immediate drainage mechanism should be imposed in the urban areas. All  machinery, fire brigade, vehicles and other important aids of the municipal corporation should be made functional.  Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt.

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal also visited Rescue 1122 Office. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mehmood Bukhari along with District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Mohammad Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue Department 1122 alongwith other departments should plan a strategy that provide support and monitor the possible flood situation. In case of any flood alert, an immediate action would be taken. He said that all the machinery used in the relief activities should be checked properly and made functional.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed the Commissioner Bahawalpur about the emergency plan and relief activities in case of possible floods.

