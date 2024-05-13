Commissioner For Timely Provision Of Water For Cotton Crop
The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha on Monday has directed the deputy commissioners of the relevant districts in collaboration with the Irrigation and Agriculture departments, to ensure the timely supply of water to cotton-growing areas to facilitate the timely completion of cotton sowing
The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha on Monday has directed the deputy commissioners of the relevant districts in collaboration with the Irrigation and Agriculture departments, to ensure the timely supply of water to cotton-growing areas to facilitate the timely completion of cotton sowing.
He issued these instructions while presiding over a Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee review meeting. The Director of Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jameel Ghouri briefed the meeting that cotton is being cultivated on an area of 1.869 million acres this year. So far, cotton has been sown on 65 percent of the area while the remaining area will be sown by May 28. He further informed that the shortage of water in canals and hot weather are major challenges in achieving the set targets for cotton cultivation, and practical measures are being taken under a coordinated strategy to overcome these challenges. He further informed that the attack of pink bollworm and dusky cotton bug has also been observed in early cotton, for which the teams of the Agriculture Department are active in the field. Muhammad Jameel Ghouri informed that the farmers have been advised not to spray any insecticides so that the friendly insects in the cotton crop can flourish.
He further informed that to mobilize the farmers for farmers' training and create awareness among them, awareness seminars and farmers' gatherings are also being organized at the tehsil, village, and district levels with the cooperation of the Agriculture Department and private companies, from which a large number of farmers are benefiting.
In addition, the Punjab government is also importing 0.2 million metric tons of urea to ensure the timely and abundant availability of fertilizers. The Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed the officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department to provide their services at the doorstep of the farmers and also take strict legal action against the elements involved in the business of substandard fertilizers and fake agricultural medicines. The commissioner has also directed officials and employees of the Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department, and other agriculture-related departments to perform their duties with a sense of patriotism and take all practical steps to resolve farmers' issues and raise awareness among them.
meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaqat Ali Gilani, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Shafiq, District Manager FFC, and officers of other relevant departments.
