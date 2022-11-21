UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Redressal Of Complaints Regarding Allotment Of Land In Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of the complaints redressal committee for Cholistan land allotment was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar in the committee room of his office today.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Cholistan Development Authority and other members of the committee.

Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that the Complaints Redressal Committee should resolve all issues within one month so that unnecessary delay is avoided.

He said that merit-based scrutiny should be done on a priority basis in all cases and no negligence will be tolerated during the investigation of complaints. He said that the recommendations should be compiled within a month and the final decisions should be taken so that the draw and allotment phase can be completed soon.

