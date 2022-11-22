UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Timely Replacement Of Old Sewerage Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner for timely replacement of old sewerage lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that long-term planning is needed to overcome the city's sanitation and sewerage problems.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday, he said that the survey for replacing old sewerage lines with new ones should be completed on time and load on present lines must also be monitored.

He said that planning to install new lines must be done keeping in view future needs. Commissioner directed to improve the cleanliness and plantation of the city.

The meeting was attended by officers of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur and other concerned departments.

