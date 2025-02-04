Commissioner For Timely Resolution Of Problems Of Cholistan People
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen made a surprise visit to the office of the Cholistan Development Authority on Tuesday
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen made a surprise visit to the office of the Cholistan Development Authority on Tuesday.
Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari provided a detailed briefing to her. The commissioner emphasized that the issues faced by the people of Cholistan should be addressed immediately. The progress of the annual development program was reviewed, and details of ongoing projects were shared, along with discussions on measures for their timely completion. MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Director Revenue and Colonies, and other relevant officials were also present.
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen instructed that transparency and quality performance be ensured in all development projects. She stated that the welfare of the people of Cholistan is our top priority, and any delays or negligence in their completion will not be tolerated.
Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari informed the commissioner about the issues faced by the residents of Cholistan. The commissioner directed that special attention be given to land allotment, revenue matters, and the resolution of other public complaints.
During the briefing, Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari mentioned that the CDA is making every possible effort to provide facilities to the people of Cholistan and to resolve their issues promptly. He stated that public issues will be prioritized, and transparency would be ensured in all processes. He said that an information desk and a complaint cell have also been established at the Cholistan Development Authority office. Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen praised the organization of open courts for the public and issued instructions to the Managing Director for resolving the issues of the people of Cholistan.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives message from President of Argentine
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th
LDA seals another 118 properties
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration
Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person4 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 118 properties4 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence3 minutes ago
-
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized3 minutes ago
-
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide3 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to Multiple Police Facilities3 minutes ago
-
APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad business facilitation center stands second in province in issuing NOCs11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely resolution of problems of Cholistan people3 minutes ago
-
GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day3 minutes ago