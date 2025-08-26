Open Menu

Commissioner For Timely Upgradation Of Gol Bagh Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 09:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Tuesday visited Gol Bagh Park to review the ongoing renovation work and directed authorities to expedite the upgradation process.

According to a spokesperson,Amir Karim said that new entrance and exit gates,fountain,walking tracks and swings for children were being installed,while landscaping and lighting systems were also being upgraded.

He emphasized making Gol Bagh a family-friendly park equipped with modern facilities and instructed that any illegal encroachments should be removed immediately.

“Our priority is to provide citizens with a clean,safe and pleasant environment,” Amir Karim Khan stated.

He added that walking tracks,jogging areas and seating facilities in parks across the city were being improved.

The commissioner also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to maintain the quality of facilities in all recreational areas,ensuring modern arrangements for lighting,cleanliness and security.

He was accompanied by DG PHA Karim Bakhsh,Director Development(DD) Mubashar-ur-Rehman and Additional Commissioner(AC) Revenue Mukarram Sahoo during the visit.

