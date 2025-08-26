Commissioner For Timely Upgradation Of Gol Bagh Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 09:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Tuesday visited Gol Bagh Park to review the ongoing renovation work and directed authorities to expedite the upgradation process.
According to a spokesperson,Amir Karim said that new entrance and exit gates,fountain,walking tracks and swings for children were being installed,while landscaping and lighting systems were also being upgraded.
He emphasized making Gol Bagh a family-friendly park equipped with modern facilities and instructed that any illegal encroachments should be removed immediately.
“Our priority is to provide citizens with a clean,safe and pleasant environment,” Amir Karim Khan stated.
He added that walking tracks,jogging areas and seating facilities in parks across the city were being improved.
The commissioner also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to maintain the quality of facilities in all recreational areas,ensuring modern arrangements for lighting,cleanliness and security.
He was accompanied by DG PHA Karim Bakhsh,Director Development(DD) Mubashar-ur-Rehman and Additional Commissioner(AC) Revenue Mukarram Sahoo during the visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for timely upgradation of Gol Bagh park35 seconds ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails10 hours ago
-
KP Assembly approves two legislative bills10 hours ago
-
Ulema Council to observe Rabi-ul-Awwal as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen month: Zahid Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner10 hours ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding illegal mining10 hours ago
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act11 hours ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-202511 hours ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana11 hours ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday11 hours ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot11 hours ago