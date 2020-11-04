Commissioner for training of boatmen, other measures at Keenjhar for tourist safety

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday asked the Deputy Commissioner Thatta to ensure training of boatmen from experts of Pakistan Navy in order to avert incidents of boat sinking and safety of the tourists at Keenjhar Lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday asked the Deputy Commissioner Thatta to ensure training of boatmen from experts of Pakistan Navy in order to avert incidents of boat sinking and safety of the tourists at Keenjhar Lake.

The boatmen of Keenjhar Lake having boats and launches must get training and certificates from experts of Pakistan Navy and adopt proper safety measures including availability of life saving jackets, the Commissioner emphasized while presiding over a meeting here.

Besides setting up a control room, the watch towers and other safety arrangements should also be placed for the protection of the tourists at one of the most popular tourist spots in Sindh, he said and added that tourism was one of leading sources for improvement in the economy of the country, therefore, the government fully committed to provide better facilities to tourists.