HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry (Mental Hospitals Giddu) is being transformed into a state-of-the-art hospital for patients not only in Sindh but also across the country so that such people could be made a useful citizen of the society after recovery from the illness.

These views were expressed by the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch while inaugurating two newly constructed Anti Narcotics wards at Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that in Hussainabad Mental and Psychiatric Hospital, earlier patients suffering from various diseases had been kept in the one ward but now patients were categorized according to their age and disease and are being kept in separate wards.

He said that as soon as the patient recovers, he is being provided an atmosphere and recreational environment so that he can return to his normal life.

He said that a new ward was also being set up for the female patients and the women patients who would recover would be transferred to one ward and would be provided various home skill trainings.

The tragedy is that some patients' heirs admit their patients but do not take them back after their recovery, Commissioner said and added that a committee is being created so that their heirs should be made bound to take them back after completing cidal formalities.

He said that the steps taken by the Saylani Welfare Trust and Dar-ul-Sukun Trust, in this regard are commendable.

On the occasion, DIG Hyderabad Range Pir Mohammad Shah said that strict measures had been adopted for the prevention of drug menace in the region and especially for the prevention of ice drug addiction all SSPs were directed for taking strict action against peddlers if this drug.

He stressed that all the information of the patients coming in the anti narcotics wards must be shared with his office so that the eradication of drugs could be made possible.

The drug addicts are also involved in various crimes so their information is very important for the police, DIG maintained.

He stressed that not only drug addicts be treated but also an awareness campaign should be launched in this regard.

Briefing the Divisional Commissioner and DIG on the occasion, Dar-ul- Sukun Country Head Morris Khursheed, said that Dar-ul- Sukun Trust was operating 5 centers for disabled and destitute children in Karachi.

He said that centers are also being set up in Sehwan of Jamshoro district and shelter houses will be set up in other districts of Sindh in collaboration with the divisional administration and police while community outreach program is also being started.

On this occasion, MS Sir CJ Institute Dr. Syed Amir Dabir gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the hospital.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner along with DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Country Head Morris Khursheed of Dar-ul- Sukun Trust, Chief Executive of Darul Sukun Trust Anna Daniel and other officers inaugurated the new wards by cutting the ribbon.