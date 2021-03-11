Commissioner for transparency in recruitment of Patwaris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed deputy commissioners to ensure transparency and merit in recruitment of Patwaris.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of Deputy commissioners here on Thursday, Commissioner said that thumb attestation and signs of candidates would be taken on result of every test for recruitment.

He said that all results would be displayed outside the office concerned Assistant Commissioners.

He directed deputy commissioners to promote Patwaris and Kanungo before appointment of new candidates.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers to accelerate campaign against stray dogs.

He said that anti-stray dog operation should be continued on daily basis.

He snubbed officers concerned over presence of a large number of dogs in parks, graveyards and streets.

The Commissioner was breifed in the meeting that more than 5,000 stray dogs have been killed during the last six month across the region.