Commissioner For Transparent Distribution Of Seeds, Fertilizers Among Flood Hit Growers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Commissioner Nadeerm Rehman Memon has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure transparent distribution of seeds and fertilizers among the flood affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeerm Rehman Memon has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure transparent distribution of seeds and fertilizers among the flood affected people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the Federal and provincial governments made a program to provide seeds and fertilizers to the flood victims, which will be implemented from November 01.

Committees headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners consisting of the representatives of grower's bodies and officials of Agriculture departments, were constituted in each district which will distribute fertilizers and seeds to the actual victims as per the survey conducted by the Revenue officials, Commissioner said.

He said that fertilizer and seeds will be given to those farmers on priority basis who had grown wheat last year as well after approval of the Taluka committees.

Briefing the meeting, the Director Agriculture Extension, Islamuddin Rajput said that the operation for distribution of seeds and fertilizers will be started soon and for this purpose the Sindh government allocated Rs 8.4 billion while federal government 4.7 billion rupees respectively.

He said that out of the funds allocated by the government, more than 2400000 bags consisting of 50 kg seeds will be distributed among affected farmers who had agriculture land not more than 20 acres for wheat sowing.

He said the agriculture department had nominated focal persons for every districts to supervise the distribution process.

He said that the agriculture department also introduced a digital app for the convenience of farmers through which they can register themselves.

A complaint cell will also be set up under supervision of the DCs where farmers can register their complaints, he said.

