Commissioner for trees plantation in Galyat, Abbottabad City, Shimla Hill top

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the district administration, forest department officials and Director General Falyat Development Authority to plant maximum trees in Galyat and Abbottabad City including Shimla Hills top.

He said this while chairing a meeting on monsoon tree planting at Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah briefed the Commissioner about the performance and preparations for tree plantation drive.

Expressing satisfaction, the commissioner directed all the departments and forest department to take full part in the drive and support the district departments and citizens.

He emphasized on tree plantation in Galyat and Abbottabad city and directed Director General Galiyat Development Authority to make arrangements for it. After the meeting, the commissioner visited Shimla Hills and reviewed the arrangements by the Forest Department, TMA, WASA, Agriculture Department, and Conservator Forest.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad briefed the commissioner about the selected sites for tree plantation. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Conservator Forest Ijaz Qadir, DFO, TMO Abbottabad and other officials were also accompanied with the Commissioner during his visit to various sites selected for the trees plantation.