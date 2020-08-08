UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Trees Plantation In Galyat, Abbottabad City, Shimla Hill Top

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Commissioner for trees plantation in Galyat, Abbottabad City, Shimla Hill top

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the district administration, forest department officials and Director General Falyat Development Authority to plant maximum trees in Galyat and Abbottabad City including Shimla Hills top

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the district administration, forest department officials and Director General Falyat Development Authority to plant maximum trees in Galyat and Abbottabad City including Shimla Hills top.

He said this while chairing a meeting on monsoon tree planting at Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah briefed the Commissioner about the performance and preparations for tree plantation drive.

Expressing satisfaction, the commissioner directed all the departments and forest department to take full part in the drive and support the district departments and citizens.

He emphasized on tree plantation in Galyat and Abbottabad city and directed Director General Galiyat Development Authority to make arrangements for it. After the meeting, the commissioner visited Shimla Hills and reviewed the arrangements by the Forest Department, TMA, WASA, Agriculture Department, and Conservator Forest.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad briefed the commissioner about the selected sites for tree plantation. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis, Conservator Forest Ijaz Qadir, DFO, TMO Abbottabad and other officials were also accompanied with the Commissioner during his visit to various sites selected for the trees plantation.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Agriculture Visit All Top

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

58 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

Air India Passenger Plane Rolls Off Runway in Stat ..

3 minutes ago

US, Slovenia to Sign Joint Declaration on 5G Secur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.