Commissioner for uninterrupted supply of fertilizers in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of agricultural fertilizers and maintain a balance in demand and supply of fertilizers.

He gave orders while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that effective action should be taken against the people involved in the illegal hoarding of fertilizers. He said that administrative officers should work actively in the field.

Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan, Deputy Director food Adnan Badar, Director Agriculture Jamshed Sindhu, and officers of related departments were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during the last month, 3166 fertilizer stores were inspected in the Bahawalpur division. Fines of Rs 320,000 were imposed and five FIRs were registered while two people were arrested on the spot. As many as 2805 bags of illegally hoarded urea fertilizer were seized after sealing a store.

The meeting was informed that eight check posts had been set up to prevent the smuggling of fertilizer. Commissioner said that strict inspection should be started at key points.