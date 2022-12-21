Commissioner for upgradation of Municipal library

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary on Wednesday ordered upgradation of the municipal library.

He gave task to officials to estimate the upgradation of the municipal library.

He expressed strict annoyance over poor cleanliness in the Municipal library and ordered to improve its condition.

He said,"Books are national asset and ordered to devise proper security, libraries are the guarantor of peace in the society." Earlier, Commissioner also paid visit to under-renovation park adjacent to the shrine and ordered the PHA to improve quality in the schemes.

He also reviewed the ongoing work on the food street and ordered to accelerate pace of work and construction of toilet for special persons in toilet block.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar, Corporation, PHA and sports department officials were also present.