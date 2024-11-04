Open Menu

Commissioner For Urgent Action To Combat Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Commissioner for urgent action to combat smog

Lahore Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood and Secretary of the Punjab Environment Department Raja Jahangir Anwar held a review meeting to discuss the Green Zone Smog Lockdown Strategy, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood and Secretary of the Punjab Environment Department Raja Jahangir Anwar held a review meeting to discuss the Green Zone Smog Lockdown Strategy, here on Monday.

The district administration and environment officials provided an update on ongoing measures to combat smog.

The officials reported that commercial generators within the Green Zone are being strictly monitored. BBQ and food outlets in the Shimla Pahari area are required to close by 8 PM, with ongoing monitoring of compliance. The shifting of parking from the NADRA office in Shimla Pahari has resulted in improved air quality, and a shuttle service has been established from Bibi Pak Daman parking to the NADRA office.

Regular fog spraying and wet sweeping have been mandated throughout the area, while loading and unloading hours for vehicles entering the Green Zone have been restricted.

All relevant departments are enforcing bans on encroachments and construction activities.

To enhance public awareness about smog, a door-to-door campaign has been initiated in the Shimla Pahari area, distributing educational materials to residents.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized the necessity of limiting commercial factors contributing to smog and urged increased awareness about wearing masks, encouraging residents to take this precaution seriously.

The district administration is fully cooperating with the Environment Department to address these issues.

Key officials present at the meeting included Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, and other environmental officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Vehicles Daman All From

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

32 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

4 minutes ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

4 minutes ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

10 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

10 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

10 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

10 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan