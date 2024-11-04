Commissioner for urgent action to combat smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood and Secretary of the Punjab Environment Department Raja Jahangir Anwar held a review meeting to discuss the Green Zone Smog Lockdown Strategy, here on Monday.

The district administration and environment officials provided an update on ongoing measures to combat smog.

The officials reported that commercial generators within the Green Zone are being strictly monitored. BBQ and food outlets in the Shimla Pahari area are required to close by 8 PM, with ongoing monitoring of compliance. The shifting of parking from the NADRA office in Shimla Pahari has resulted in improved air quality, and a shuttle service has been established from Bibi Pak Daman parking to the NADRA office.

Regular fog spraying and wet sweeping have been mandated throughout the area, while loading and unloading hours for vehicles entering the Green Zone have been restricted.

All relevant departments are enforcing bans on encroachments and construction activities.

To enhance public awareness about smog, a door-to-door campaign has been initiated in the Shimla Pahari area, distributing educational materials to residents.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized the necessity of limiting commercial factors contributing to smog and urged increased awareness about wearing masks, encouraging residents to take this precaution seriously.

The district administration is fully cooperating with the Environment Department to address these issues.

Key officials present at the meeting included Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, and other environmental officers.