UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Urgent Completion Of Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

Commissioner for urgent completion of projects

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner office here which reviewed the on-going development work. He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized.

He said that delay in development projects causes inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Budget Sukkur

Recent Stories

Rally held to create awareness about polio disease ..

3 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur for joint strategy to maintain law & or ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan commits to streamline country's system: Mu ..

3 minutes ago

PMD forecast no rain spell during Feb's second qua ..

3 minutes ago

Indian state institutions become agents of RSS Hin ..

8 minutes ago

Shifting of garbage on specific dumping sites urge ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.