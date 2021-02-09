Commissioner for urgent completion of projects

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner office here which reviewed the on-going development work. He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized.

He said that delay in development projects causes inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated.