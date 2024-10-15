Commissioner for utilizing all available resources to ensure free, fair LG by-poll

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday directed all the relevant quarters to utilize all available resources to ensure free and fair conduct of the by-election scheduled for October 20 in neighbourhood and village councils.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the arrangements for the elections, he directed District Administrations, Police, District Election Commission, and other institutions of Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts to ensure installation of CCTV cameras around the sensitive polling stations as soon as possible.

He further directed to deployment of police personnel to polling stations one day before the elections and increased the strength of personnel according to the nature of polling stations.

DCs of Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda, District Police Officers, District Election Commissioners, and administrative officers of other related institutions participated in the meeting.