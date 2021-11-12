Commissioner for utilizing all resources for inoculating children against measles,rubella

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that all resources shall be utilized for vaccination against measles,rubella to children between the age of 9 months to 15 years throughout the division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that all resources shall be utilized for vaccination against measles,rubella to children between the age of 9 months to 15 years throughout the division.

The Commissioner was chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force to review the arrangements made for the national vaccination campaign.

He said that police, revenue, education and other departments should cooperate with the Department of Health in this regard to achieve the vaccination target of the National Vaccination Campaign. He instructed them to acquire the cooperation of political, social, religious figures apart from social welfare organizations and elites of the area to make the campaign successful.

Commissioner directed officials of the health department to compile a list of child specialists of the division, keep them in contact in order to provide immediate relief in case of possible reaction of vaccination to children. The Commissioner instructed officials of the police department to ensure security of vaccination teams. The Commissioner appealed to all parents to avoid giving attention to rumors and get their children vaccinated and prove to be responsible citizens. The Commissioner instructed all Deputy Commissioners to keep watch on the vaccination campaign personally and provide urgent support to the health department in case of any issue.

Briefing the meeting representative of WHO and EPI technical officer Dr Syed Irshad Ahmed Shah said that 22,64,048 children between the age of 9 months to 15 years would go under measles rubella vaccination throughout the district while 9,33,124 children would also be administered Polio drops during the campaign. He said that for the purpose all arrangements including preparation of micro-plan, training of vaccination teams and other necessary arrangements are finalized.

Deputy Commissioners and District Health Offices of all the three districts briefed the meeting about the National Vaccination Campaign against measles-rubella and anti-polio campaign. Meeting was attended by Sector Commander Indus Rangers Brig Adanan Aurangzai, Deputy Commissioner SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Director Education Nair Hussain Soomro, Director Private Schools Ghulam Mujtaba Dayo, SSP SBA Capt (rtd) Ameer Saud Magsi, Additional DC Sanghar Syed Paryal Shah, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, District Health Officers of all three districts and related officials of different departments.