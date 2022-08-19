Commissioner for utilizing all resources to deal with rain-induced floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq has said that all resources would be utilized to deal with the situation caused by recent heavy rains and flood water while week-end holidays of government departments of Dera and Tank districts have been cancelled.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting held in connection with measures to deal with rains and floods. He directed that keeping in view the situation and the forecast, the next two days were very important, so boats, vehicles, excavators, life jackets and other rescue and relief equipment should be delivered to low-lying and dangerous areas in advance. The government buildings, especially schools in such areas could be used as a shelter when needed.

The medical camps should also be established in these areas by the Health Department and the Livestock Department so that immediate treatment facilities should be made available.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shaukat Abbas, Station Commander Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan, DC Tank Hameedullah Khattak, District Police Officer Dera Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, Project Director Gomal Zam, Chief Engineer C&W Tank, representatives of Department of Health, education, Police, Livestock, TMOs, Rescue 1122, officers of all line departments participated.

Speaking during the meeting, the commissioner said "The funds will be provided immediately if needed as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary has spoken to PDMA and NDMA officials.

" The commissioner directed that all the affected houses should be surveyed so that the damages could be recovered while no delay in death compensation would be tolerated. Likewise, the availability of food and cooking essentials should also be ensured in every case.

The medical camps should be established immediately by the Department of Health and Livestock in the flood-affected areas of Dera and Tank districts.

The Commissioner directed the NHA and C&W to remain on alert regarding water blockages and to break up the roads at necessary places to provide flow and channel of water. Besides the alternate ground route should also be ensured so that the traffic should not be affected.

He directed the Project Director of Gomal Zam Dam to remain fully alert regarding the water level and provide timely information about any untoward situation so that the population who were feared to be affected could be shifted to a safe place. Commander Brigadier Mohammad Rashid also assured of full support and cooperation of Pak-Army to deal with this situation.

On this occasion, RPO Shaukat Abbas said that there was a risk of urban flooding, so take steps to remove sewage blockage in urban areas to ensure timely relief. The district administration would get the full cooperation of the police department to deal with this flood situation, he added.