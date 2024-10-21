Commissioner For Utilizing All Resources To Eradicate Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Larkana range Ghulam Mustafa Phul has said that all resources should be used for the eradication of polio and the polio campaign should be made successful by involving local government employees. Legal action should be taken against those who do not vaccinate their children.
He expressed his views while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Committee on Monday at his office.
In the meeting, a strategy was formulated for the next polio campaign which will continue from October 28 to November 2, 2024 after considering the past polio campaigns. Commissioner Larkana said that the inclusion of revenue and local government employees in the campaign will help polio teams a lot because they can monitor the campaign at the local level.
He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to direct the Mukhtiarkar, Tapidars and Kotwars to fully cooperate with the Polio Teams. Polio team should be go Union Councils and Municipal Officers will be responsible for providing Polio Team data. He said that teams should be sent from door to door to administer polio drops.
During the meeting, Commissioner Larkana gave instructions to the officials of the health department and said that they should check properly during the campaign so that no outsider allow in polio campaign and report to us about it and do not allow anyone who give polio drops in the sitting area of village cheif give and ensure your responsibility.
They will be provided complete security by talking to Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana for providing security.
He said that surveillance monitoring of teams going to villages is necessary. He said that wherever polio cases have appeared, the monitoring of these areas should be tightened.
Commissioner Larkana further said that there are still some areas within Larkana division, where the security of the teams is very important. He further said that people entering Sindh from any border with Larkana Division should be kept a close eye on them so that no child is left out of polio vaccination. Together they propose a location and make a plan for creating a cold chain.
On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana further said that on October 24, 2024, rallies will also be organized in order to make the polio campaign successful.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana, Deputy Commissioner Qamber Shahdadkot Sajjad Qadari, while Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Kandhkot, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad and Deputy Commissioner Shikarpure participated through video link, besides DHOs of five districts, PPHI,Rangers and other related department officials were participated in the meeting.
