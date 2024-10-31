Open Menu

Commissioner For Utilizing All Resources To Wipe Out Polio From Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the achievement of 100 percent targets during the anti-polio campaign.

He issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting held here at his office regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, achievements of the previous campaign and security matters.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Jehanzeb Nazir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Adnan Jameel, representatives of health department, police, Pak-Army, EPI, WHO and other departments concerned.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the arrangements, micro plan and security plan for the campaign.

The commissioner emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.

He also instructed the police department to fully implement the security plan to ensure the protection of the anti-polio teams.

On this occasion, the commissioner also appealed to the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams and ensure that all children under five years of age are administered anti-polio drops during every campaign in order to protect them from the crippling polio virus and prevent lifelong disability.

