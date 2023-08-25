Commissioner for verification, audit of all NGOs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak here on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure verification and audit of all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) including the registration and standard operating procedure (SoP) of working.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the NGOs, the Commissioner said that a special committee comprising on Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Officer Industries, Director Social Welfare and concerned assistant commissioner has been formed for this purpose. He directed the committee to submit detailed audit report of all NGOs at the earliest.

He also directed a comprehensive crackdown against child beggary and urged the Child Protection Bureau to play its role in eradication of child begging.

He ordered Edhi Homes administration to install security cameras and deploy doctors and said that the Health Department would ensure weekly checkup of residents of Edhi Homes.

The Commissioner sought report regarding arrangements for drug addicts especially women and directed the officers concerned to make operational the drug rehabilitation centres of Nishtar Hospital and Social Welfare Complex. He directed to prepare a data of drug addicted kids and women, adding that it was the responsibility of everyone to discourage drug peddling and addiction.