Commissioner for zero tolerance policy against violators of Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has expressed the government's firm resolve to adopt zero tolerance policy against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs with the help of Police and Pakistan Army.

Addressing a press conference along with CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and officers of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Monday, he elaborated action plan to enforce government's strategy to tackle third wave of Covid-19. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and Additional Commissioner Aman Anwer Qidvai were also present.

The Commissioner Lahore said that third wave of CoVid-19 had become fatal and lethal as per data of positivity rate in the city, and there was no option except to implement all COVID SOPs in letter and spirit with strict measures for all. He said parking and dining outside the restaurants had been banned then onward. He said from Monday, flag march of Army with police would be organized in different areas and roads after 4pm on daily basis to sensitize the issue and got implemented the Covid SOP's.

He said that strategy to ensure 50 % staff in private and government offices must be implemented and monitored strictly. He said that open traveling and mingling in areas under smart lockdown in the city would be restricted by police.

He urged the citizens to stay at home and do not come outside without any purpose because law enforcement agencies will ask for roaming in the areas. He said all markets, big or small, must be closed down at 6pm.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that citizens must follow COVID SOPs strictly, otherwise law enforcement agencies would be compelled to adopt strict measures. He said police with army and rangers would visit all areas of Lahore to monitor and implement the government instructions regarding COVID SOPs.