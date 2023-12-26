Open Menu

Commissioner For Zero Tolerance Policy To Ensure Good Governance

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner for zero tolerance policy to ensure good governance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a proactive move towards fostering good governance and ensuring optimal public welfare, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak declared the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy.

The decision was announced during a pivotal meeting chaired by the Commissioner here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal to take concrete and immediate steps to enhance facilities for citizens. Emphasizing the significance of timely project completion, he urged a special focus on essential sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare and education.

He underscored the need for a judicious utilization of resources, emphasizing an amicable approach to ensure maximum benefit for the populace. Furthermore, he issued clear instructions for stringent measures against any violation of the one-dish policy, demonstrating a commitment to upholding regulatory standards.

The strategic initiative by the Commissioner reflected a resolute commitment to fostering a culture of transparency, efficiency and accountability within the Multan division, ultimately aiming to provide unparalleled relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Multan Education Road Resolute Khanewal Lodhran Vehari

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

32 minutes ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

46 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

4 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

17 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

17 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

17 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

17 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan