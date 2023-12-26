Commissioner for zero tolerance policy to ensure good governance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a proactive move towards fostering good governance and ensuring optimal public welfare, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak declared the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy.

The decision was announced during a pivotal meeting chaired by the Commissioner here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal to take concrete and immediate steps to enhance facilities for citizens. Emphasizing the significance of timely project completion, he urged a special focus on essential sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare and education.

He underscored the need for a judicious utilization of resources, emphasizing an amicable approach to ensure maximum benefit for the populace. Furthermore, he issued clear instructions for stringent measures against any violation of the one-dish policy, demonstrating a commitment to upholding regulatory standards.

The strategic initiative by the Commissioner reflected a resolute commitment to fostering a culture of transparency, efficiency and accountability within the Multan division, ultimately aiming to provide unparalleled relief to the masses.