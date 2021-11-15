Commissioner formally inaugurates anti Measles- Rubella drive in Sehwan hospital

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday formally inaugurated anti Measles-Rubella drive at Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday formally inaugurated anti Measles-Rubella drive at Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan.

Abass Baloch, on the occasion, also administered polio drops to the kids under 5 years of age while children aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella till November 27.

He also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against Measles and Rubella to save them from the fatal viruses.

Director of Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan Dr Moinddin Siddiqui briefed the commissioner about treatment facilities being provided to the patients at the Institute.

Abass Baloch also visited different parts of the Medical Institute and expressed pleasure over provision of best medical facilities to the people visiting here from far flung areas.

The commissioner also planted sapling at Shahbaz Tree Plants Nursery.