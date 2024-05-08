Open Menu

Commissioner Forms 4 Member Committee To Determine Milk Price

Commissioner forms 4 member committee to determine milk price

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has presided over a meeting to determine milk price across the Karachi division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has presided over a meeting to determine milk price across the Karachi division.

The meeting attended by all Deputy Commissioners and the representatives of Dairy Farmers, Wholesalers Associations and Retailers Associations.

The stakeholders presented their suggestion for fixing milk prices.

The meeting also constituted 4 member committee headed by DC Malir Irfan Salam to review production cost and expenses of milk and submit its report in light of which milk prices would be fixed.

Dairy Farmers representative Shoukat Mukhtar, Whole sellers representative Junaid Akram and Khalil Advocate of Retailers Association were included as members of the committee.

