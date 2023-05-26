Commissioner forms committee to finalize Murree master plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday formed a committee comprising members from PMU, and local government to finalize the Murree master plan within the shortest possible time frame.

Chairing a meeting held at Commissioner's Office regarding the Murree contingency plan, he directed the authorities concerned to finalize the Murree master plan at the earliest.

He instructed the Director of Development along with Xen Building to visit Murree and submit a detailed proposal in the next meeting for the construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Captain (Retd.) Qasim Ijaz, Additional Commissioner, Coordination Syed Nizarat Ali, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, DG Anti-Corruption and heads of other departments concerned were also present in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the officers to give an updated report about progress on three bypasses of Murree, Dodihal, Boston Mor, and Bansara Gali to Kali Matti in the next meeting.

The National Park of Murree and Kotli Sattian should be made the center of attention for the tourists, he said, adding the Forest Department should launch a strategic tree plantation campaign for Murree.

"Best possible arrangements should be made to facilitate the tourists and while finalizing the arrangements, special emphasis should be given to the convenience and ease of movement of the local people," the commissioner stressed.

He also directed the Meteorological Department to timely send weather forecasts to the relevant departments. All the departments should develop close liaison with each other, Chatha added.

There should be up-to-date information, warning boards and the latest weather forecasts at all places for the convenience of tourists, he added.

As a precautionary measure, people should also be advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy season, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.