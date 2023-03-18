UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Forms Committee To Fix Defective Design On Khanda Mor

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Anwar took notice of the frequent accidents at the Khanda Mor near Khairpur Tamiwali on the Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road. A high-level committee has been formed to take action against those responsible.

The road was completed during 2014-2017 at the cost of Rs 4720 million. Khanda Mor has been dangerous from the beginning and no attempt was made to change its design.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar has formed a high-level committee and steps will be taken to change the design of the road. Action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for this defective design.

