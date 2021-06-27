Commissioner forms committee to probe demolition of historical sites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in the wake of media reports regarding the alleged demolition of historical sites in the district.

Abbottabad DPO, ADC, and Regional Manager of Archeology department are also members of the Committee which would review the media reports about demolition of historical sites in Abbottabad whether these are true or false.

The committee would complete its report and submit it to the competent authorities within three days.

It may be recalled that these reports have been published regarding the alleged demolition of the old building of the Cantonment board Abbottabad and the Abbottabad Club whose new name is Services Club.

The cCantonment Board has also issued a press release in this regard stating that the old building of the Cantonment Board Office was in a very dangerous condition and after the construction of the new building, the office of this institution has been shifted to it.