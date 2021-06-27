UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Forms Committee To Probe Demolition Of Historical Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner forms committee to probe demolition of historical sites

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in the wake of media reports regarding the alleged demolition of historical sites in the district.

Abbottabad DPO, ADC, and Regional Manager of Archeology department are also members of the Committee which would review the media reports about demolition of historical sites in Abbottabad whether these are true or false.

The committee would complete its report and submit it to the competent authorities within three days.

It may be recalled that these reports have been published regarding the alleged demolition of the old building of the Cantonment board Abbottabad and the Abbottabad Club whose new name is Services Club.

The cCantonment Board has also issued a press release in this regard stating that the old building of the Cantonment Board Office was in a very dangerous condition and after the construction of the new building, the office of this institution has been shifted to it.

Related Topics

Abbottabad May Media

Recent Stories

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

1 hour ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

2 hours ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.