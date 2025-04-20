Commissioner Forms Coordination Committee To Oversee Water Shortage Problem
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has formed a committee to oversee the issue of drinking water shortage in Hyderabad and to coordinate with the Mayor with regard to the situation.
The Commissioner, who chaired a meeting with the concerned officers at his office here on Sunday, formed a committee comprising officers of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB), Irrigation Department and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).
He also co-opted a representative of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) in that committee.
Memon asked the officers of HESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the water filtration, storage and pumping station facilities of HWSB so that the water shortfall problem could be addressed.
The Commissioner also directed HWSB to improve its recovery of the water bills and to streamline its revenue generation and expenditures.
With regard to complaints of HWSB about a drop in water supply to its ponds by the Sindh Irrigation Department, the department's Chief Engineer assured that the complaint would be immediately addressed.
Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon said if HWSB's ponds were provided uninterrupted power supply at its ponds and filtration facilities especially during night time the issue of water shortage could be overcome.
He directed the board's officers to identify the absentee employees so that action could be taken against them.
The Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro emphasized that the HESCO should work out it's load shedding hours in coordination with HWSB so that the latter's filtration and pumping station facilities did not grind to a halt again and again every day.
The HCSTSI's representative Farooq Shaikhni briefed the meeting about the water shortage problem.
He identified residential and commercial areas in the city where the scarcity was affecting the residents and traders alike.
