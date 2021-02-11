Commissioner forms Minority cell to redress issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood formed a Minority Cell at his office in order to protect rights of minorities and to resolve their issues on priority.

The commissioner designated additional deputy commissioner coordination as the focal person of the minority cell and directed him to ensure all measures for protection of minorities' rights and resolve their issues on priority.

He said that protection of rights of minorities was constitutional and Islamic responsibility of the government.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that fixed quota for minorities in jobs would be ensured. He said that minorities had played a vital role in development and progress of the country.

The commissioner also set up a special helpline 061-9200047 for minorities to resolve their issues on priority.