UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, French Consul General Agree To Declare Karachi, Marseille As Sister Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Commissioner, French Consul General agree to declare Karachi, Marseille as sister cities

The Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky met with Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the latter's office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky met with Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the latter's office.

They discussed a wide range of topics, including ways to enhance interactions in the fields of culture and education between France and Pakistan.

They also talked about the opportunities that Pakistani students can avail for higher studies in France.

The commissioner wished to have substantial cooperation for the transfer of research-based knowledge among the universities of both countries.

Mr Chahtahtinsky and Mr Memon agreed to declare Karachi and Marseille � a port city in France � sister cities.

The program to conceptualize the plan for the two cities also came under discussion. The consul general said he would suggest to the government of France that Marseille be declared a sister city of Karachi in order to work for the cultural and economic benefits of the two countries.

He said Marseille was an old port city in southern France just like Karachi; both share similarities in trade and cultural diversity.

The consul general then briefed the commissioner about the services that the 'Alliance Fran�aise de Karachi' provided to the Karachiites.

The commissioner appreciated it saying the 'Alliance Fran�aise de Karachi' was doing a great job by harnessing cultural relations between the two countries through its programmes and language courses.

He also acknowledged the role played by the French government in providing opportunities in higher education to Pakistani students. He was of the view that an effective academic exchange plays an important part in strengthening cultural ties.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Education France Job Marseille Alliance Government Share

Recent Stories

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision to S ..

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways ..

US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways to Counter Mass Attacks - Dire ..

3 minutes ago
 Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

3 minutes ago
 Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: ..

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: police

3 minutes ago
 EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices ..

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

10 minutes ago
 ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister f ..

ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.