Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive along River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed gearing up the anti-encroachment campaign along the River Swat bed.

The directives were issued during a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office, Saidu Sharif to review the campaign against encroachment along the River Swat bed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider, Assistant Commissioners of Swat District, Tehsil Municipal Officers and officials of Irrigation Department.

The meeting reviewed in detail the ongoing campaign against encroachments along the river bed and within the boundaries of the Swat River.

The meeting was briefed by the Irrigation Department, concerned Assistant Commissioners on the progress, issues and details of future course of action.

Speaking in the meeting, the Commissioner Malakand Division issued orders to the concerned Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Municipal Officers and officials of Irrigation to re-mark and submit detailed report on encroachments along River Swat within three days.

Commissioner Malakand Division took notice of the reconstruction of abolished structures and issued orders to demolish the structures again.

He said that illegal structures were demolished in the campaign against encroachments which have been rebuilt in some places, such structures should be demolished immediately and a report should be submitted.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam said that action should be taken immediately to remove the remaining illegal constructions which were identified.

He also issued orders to approach court against the stay orders. Commissioner Malakand Division said that all the processes should be carried out in a transparent manner.