UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gears Up Anti-encroachment Drive Along River Swat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive along River Swat

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed gearing up the anti-encroachment campaign along the River Swat bed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed gearing up the anti-encroachment campaign along the River Swat bed.

The directives were issued during a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office, Saidu Sharif to review the campaign against encroachment along the River Swat bed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider, Assistant Commissioners of Swat District, Tehsil Municipal Officers and officials of Irrigation Department.

The meeting reviewed in detail the ongoing campaign against encroachments along the river bed and within the boundaries of the Swat River.

The meeting was briefed by the Irrigation Department, concerned Assistant Commissioners on the progress, issues and details of future course of action.

Speaking in the meeting, the Commissioner Malakand Division issued orders to the concerned Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Municipal Officers and officials of Irrigation to re-mark and submit detailed report on encroachments along River Swat within three days.

Commissioner Malakand Division took notice of the reconstruction of abolished structures and issued orders to demolish the structures again.

He said that illegal structures were demolished in the campaign against encroachments which have been rebuilt in some places, such structures should be demolished immediately and a report should be submitted.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam said that action should be taken immediately to remove the remaining illegal constructions which were identified.

He also issued orders to approach court against the stay orders. Commissioner Malakand Division said that all the processes should be carried out in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu Progress Dir Malakand Junaid Khan All Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

3 minutes ago
 4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afgh ..

Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afghanistan, Ready to Take Charge ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan istan Eva ..

Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan istan Evacuation With G20 Leaders - Whi ..

3 minutes ago
 G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Int ..

G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Into, Out of Afghanistan - Rutte

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.