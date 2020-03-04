Commissioner Gilgit region ruled out re-opening of Pak-China border soon

Commissioner Gilgit region Usman Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out reopening of Pak- China border on April 1, 2020

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gilgit region Usman Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out reopening of Pak- China border on April 1, 2020.

The commissioner said this while talking to media persons here, he said Gilgit Baltistan was facing possible spread of coronavirus threats from China therefor the administration of Gilgit Baltistan has suggested to Federal government for not to reopen Pak-China border .

About 186 loaded trucks of Pakistani traders stuck in China for the last three months in China due to possible spread of coronavirus. Therefor, the Gilgit Baltistan government was not able to take any risk, the commissioner said.

Replying to a question he said the some private schools violating the government decision regarding closer of schools in the wake of possible spread of coronavirus as precautionary and preventive measure and government was going to cancel their licences and registration, he said.