UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Gilgit Region Ruled Out Re-opening Of Pak-China Border Soon

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Commissioner Gilgit region ruled out re-opening of Pak-China border soon

Commissioner Gilgit region Usman Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out reopening of Pak- China border on April 1, 2020

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gilgit region Usman Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out reopening of Pak- China border on April 1, 2020.

The commissioner said this while talking to media persons here, he said Gilgit Baltistan was facing possible spread of coronavirus threats from China therefor the administration of Gilgit Baltistan has suggested to Federal government for not to reopen Pak-China border .

About 186 loaded trucks of Pakistani traders stuck in China for the last three months in China due to possible spread of coronavirus. Therefor, the Gilgit Baltistan government was not able to take any risk, the commissioner said.

Replying to a question he said the some private schools violating the government decision regarding closer of schools in the wake of possible spread of coronavirus as precautionary and preventive measure and government was going to cancel their licences and registration, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Gilgit Baltistan April Border 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

47 seconds ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

3 minutes ago

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

31 seconds ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

33 seconds ago

Iran reports 15 new coronavirus deaths, raising to ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.