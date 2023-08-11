Commissioner gives August 15 deadline for removing encroachments

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday asked the city's shopkeepers to remove encroachments by August 15 else strict action would be taken against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday asked the city's shopkeepers to remove encroachments by August 15 else strict action would be taken against them.

Presiding over the anti-encroachment meeting here at his office, he said that a special operation was being launched under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer Rawalpindi to eliminate encroachment across the city.

He said that temporary encroachments would be lifted while permanent ones would be demolished and confiscated goods would not be returned to them under any circumstances.

The Commissioner advised the traders to remove encroachments in the given time and save damages.

Taking notice of the business community concerns, Liaqat directed the Municipal Officer to transfer the six employees of the Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that this time operation would not only be carried out in the markets but also in the institutions while strict action would be taken against the elements involved in corruption.

He further informed that 3800 CCTV cameras would be installed soon under the Safe City project which will monitor the encroachments and traffic jams across the city.

Chatta asked the representatives of Anjuman Tajaran to apprise the shopkeepers about the drive and also distribute pamphlets about the deadline.

Night bazaar and separate places would be allocated for carts so that they could continue their businesses however no one would be allowed to encroach on the right of way in the main bazaars, he added.