Commissioner gives certificates to new Naib Tehsildars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Thursday fate of the country would change when computerization would take central place in the government businesses for which initiatives had been launched.

He expressed these views while addressing newly trained Naib Tehsildars during the certificate distribution ceremony after completing their training here. The commissioner emphasised the need for revenue officers to simplify public access, distribute goodwill, and not create hurdles for legitimate activities.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Yaser Bhatti, and Additional Commissioner General Hafiz Abdul Mannan were also present.

The commissioner welcomed the newly appointed Naib Tehsildars, extending the best wishes for their future, he urged them to strengthen their grip on law and information technology, emphasising learning practical skills rather than relying on Munshis.

He emphasised the importance of integrity and justice, urging them to confront corrupt elements and take measures to bring freshness to the revenue system.

The deputy commissioner said comprehensive guidance and facilities would be provided to the new Naib Tehsildars to ensure they work efficiently. He urged officers to improve their relations with the public, handle office matters diligently, and provide satisfactory resolutions of the issues.

Earlier, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti distributed certificates among five men and three woman Naib Tehsildars.