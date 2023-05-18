Commissioner gives deadline for making the cardiology OPD operational

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak gave a deadline of May 30 to relevant officials for making the outpatient department (OPD) of the cardiology block operational at the under-construction Nishtar Hospital phase-II, here on Thursday.

During his visit to the ongoing project, the commissioner said that the provincial government providing funds for mega projects for bringing more improvement in the health sector.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the best medical facilities for the masses. He said that the under-construction Nishtar Hospital phase-II would not only provide medical treatment to the people of South Punjab but also help reduce pressure on Nishtar Hospital.

Giving briefing on the occasion, XEN Building Haider Ali informed the commissioner that work was continuing at a rapid pace and the ground and first floor of the cardiology block would be completed by May 30.

He said, "All 40 rooms of the OPD would be made functional as the doors of the ground and first floor have been installed."Director Development (DD) Robina Kosar, Additional Commissioner (AC) Arshad Gopang, Assistant Commissioner City (ACC) Seemal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Amir Iftekhar and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.