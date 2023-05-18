UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gives Deadline For Making The Cardiology OPD Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner gives deadline for making the cardiology OPD operational

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak gave a deadline of May 30 to relevant officials for making the outpatient department (OPD) of the cardiology block operational at the under-construction Nishtar Hospital phase-II, here on Thursday.

During his visit to the ongoing project, the commissioner said that the provincial government providing funds for mega projects for bringing more improvement in the health sector.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the best medical facilities for the masses. He said that the under-construction Nishtar Hospital phase-II would not only provide medical treatment to the people of South Punjab but also help reduce pressure on Nishtar Hospital.

Giving briefing on the occasion, XEN Building Haider Ali informed the commissioner that work was continuing at a rapid pace and the ground and first floor of the cardiology block would be completed by May 30.

He said, "All 40 rooms of the OPD would be made functional as the doors of the ground and first floor have been installed."Director Development (DD) Robina Kosar, Additional Commissioner (AC) Arshad Gopang, Assistant Commissioner City (ACC) Seemal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Amir Iftekhar and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit May All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

1 hour ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

3 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.