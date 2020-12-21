Commissioner gives task to DC for shifting of markets outside city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave task to deputy commissioner for shifting of markets and truck points outside the city.

Presiding over a meeting regarding shifting of markets here on Monday, Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to shift Iron market, Timber market and grain market outside the city in order to prevent traffic issues and to restore beauty of the city. He ordered Multan Development Authority (MDA) to start work on the project and south detailed report from MDA by January 04, 2021.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that truck points would also be shifted outside the city. He said that under development act 1976, development of the city was the subject of MDA.

He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak to start work for acquiring land for this purpose.

DG MDA Agha Ali Abbas, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Khan, CO Corporation Shahid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioners Mubashir-Ul-Rehman, Abida Fareed and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.