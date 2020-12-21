UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Gives Task To DC For Shifting Of Markets Outside City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner gives task to DC for shifting of markets outside city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave task to deputy commissioner for shifting of markets and truck points outside the city.

Presiding over a meeting regarding shifting of markets here on Monday, Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to shift Iron market, Timber market and grain market outside the city in order to prevent traffic issues and to restore beauty of the city. He ordered Multan Development Authority (MDA) to start work on the project and south detailed report from MDA by January 04, 2021.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that truck points would also be shifted outside the city. He said that under development act 1976, development of the city was the subject of MDA.

He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak to start work for acquiring land for this purpose.

DG MDA Agha Ali Abbas, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Khan, CO Corporation Shahid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioners Mubashir-Ul-Rehman, Abida Fareed and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Traffic Sarfraz Ahmed Waqas Khan January Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Ce ..

12 minutes ago

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will N ..

12 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

14 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.