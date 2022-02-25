Commissioner gives ultimatum to departments for timely completion of uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Committee (DDC) meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed was held here on Friday to review uplift projects across the division.

Giving ultimatum to the departments for timely completion of development schemes, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring improvement of infrastructure of the Multan division.

He urged officials to complete uplift projects before the end of the financial year.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the schemes in the field and issue show cause notices to the concerned officers for low quality work or slow progress.

Director Development Rubina Kausar while briefing,said that 710 schemes of Annual Development Program (ADP), 349 schemes of CDP, 19 schemes of Rural Accessibility Program, 963 schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Program phase 4 were being implemented in the division.

4411 schemes worth Rs 180.33 billion of various ongoing, new and multi-phase programs are being implemented.

The Deputy Commissioners conducted 22 inspections and issued three show cause notices. Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that funds had been released for the improvement of city parks and sewerage system on priority.

Other Deputy Commissioners also gave detailed briefing on projects related to Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.