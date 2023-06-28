Open Menu

Commissioner Greets People On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has extended Eid greetings to the people and said that Eid-ul-Azha teaches a lesson of sympathy and sacrifice for others.

In a statement here on Wednesday, she said, "We should not forget oppressed and depressed segments of the society on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha".

She said that divisional and district administrations have made elaborated arrangements to provide pleasant environment on Eid by ensuring foolproof security of Eid congregations.

She said that cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company and Municipal Committees would be regularly supervised during Eid days and the citizens would be provided pollution-free environment by lifting animal wastes and its disposal outside the city swiftly.

She said that burning of animal feet and heads would be discouraged and the monitoring teams would remain active to check this issue.

The Divisional Commissioner informed that 26 points had been fixed in Faisalabad to collect hides of the sacrificed animals and the organizers would follow all terms and conditions to keep the environment clean.

She also visited awareness camps and distributed environment friendly waste bags among citizens for collection of wastes of sacrificed animals.

