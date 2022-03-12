UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gujranwala Reviews Uplift Schemes In Narowal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala division Ehsan Bhutta here on Saturday chaired a meeting at DC office and reviewed the development schemes and other issues

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar briefed the Commissioner about the ongoing development projects in the district including sports, higher education, education, roads, and buildings in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Umer Farooq Warriach and the officers of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner Gujranwala Division directed all the officers to expedite the development works as well as improve the quality and standard of work.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Narowal to closely monitor the development works and hold regular DCC meetings to ensure timely completion of the approved schemes.

The Commissioner said that development works would be further enhanced so that people could get employment.

He said that filtration plants across the district should be kept in functional conditionand their filters should also be replaced in time so that clean water supply to citizenscould be ensured.

>