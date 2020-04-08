Commissioner Gujranwala visits Allama Iqbal Hospital

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah today visited Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah today visited Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

He reviewed in details the safety, preventive and medical treatment arrangements made by the district administration for the suspect and confirmed Coronavirus patients there.

Commissioner directed the concerned officials to bring further betterment in these arrangements.

He stressed the need of promotion of social distancing and complete implementation on lockdown to save the people from Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir gave detailed briefing to the Commissioner about the prevailing Coronavirus situation and anti COVID-19 and safety measures.