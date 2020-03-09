Commissioner Gujranwala visits Corona Virus Desk at Sialkot Intentional Airport

Commissioner Gujranwala, Gulzar Hussian Shah on Monday visited Sialkot Intentional Airport to check Corona Virus Surveillance Desk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala, Gulzar Hussian Shah on Monday visited Sialkot Intentional Airport to check Corona Virus Surveillance Desk.

According to a press release, Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Bashir briefed the commissioner about steps being taken by district government to point out Corona Virus patients round the clock at Sialkot International Airport.

He appealed the passengers to cooperate with the officials of health department in this regard.