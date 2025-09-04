Commissioner Gujranwala Visits Flood Relief Camp In Sambrial
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, paid a detailed visit to the flood relief camp set up in village Majra Kalan of Tehsil Sambrial late at Wednesday night.
He carefully reviewed the facilities, accommodation, medical aid, food and drinking water arrangements provided to the affected families in the relief camp. He spoke to the victims in the camp and inquired about their food, drink and other basic needs so that any shortages could be addressed immediately.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial were also present.
The commissioner also distributed toys among the children present in the relief camp to make them happy and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the flood victims. He reiterated the commitment that the district administration and relevant agencies will continue to provide all possible assistance to the victims and all resources will be utilized to alleviate their hardships.
