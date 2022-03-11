UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gujranwala Visits Narowal District

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala visits Narowal district

Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital and inspected the wards and nurseries

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital and inspected the wards and nurseries.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salman Ahmed Lone were also present on the occasion. The Commissioner inquired about the condition of patients undergoing treatment in different wards and inquired about their medical facilities.

MS Dr. Latif Afzal briefed the Commissioner about the shortage of doctors and staff in the Hospital and other issues.

The Commissioner inspected the cleanliness in the washrooms of different wards and water filtration plant installed at the Hospital. He also visited the Shelter Home and checked the quality of food provided to women. the dwellers appreciated the facilities provided by the district administration.

Later, the Commissioner visited Govt. Ghulam Fatima Girls High School and lauded the performance of the school administration.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also planted a sapling in Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Gujranwala Narowal Women Government

Recent Stories

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive ..

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive after sedate start

2 minutes ago
 Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of h ..

Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of her film

8 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 12 new ..

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 12 new infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Hands-on Review: HUAWEI Sound X: The interactive s ..

Hands-on Review: HUAWEI Sound X: The interactive speaker co-engineered with Devi ..

17 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to mitigate climate challenge ..

Govt taking measures to mitigate climate challenges: Syed Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago
 Chinese city locks down, Shanghai shuts schools as ..

Chinese city locks down, Shanghai shuts schools as Covid spikes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>