Commissioner Gujranwala visits Narowal district

Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital and inspected the wards and nurseries

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital and inspected the wards and nurseries.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salman Ahmed Lone were also present on the occasion. The Commissioner inquired about the condition of patients undergoing treatment in different wards and inquired about their medical facilities.

MS Dr. Latif Afzal briefed the Commissioner about the shortage of doctors and staff in the Hospital and other issues.

The Commissioner inspected the cleanliness in the washrooms of different wards and water filtration plant installed at the Hospital. He also visited the Shelter Home and checked the quality of food provided to women. the dwellers appreciated the facilities provided by the district administration.

Later, the Commissioner visited Govt. Ghulam Fatima Girls High School and lauded the performance of the school administration.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also planted a sapling in Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park.