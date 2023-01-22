UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Gujranwala Visits Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid visited here on Sunday and attended the ceremony of handing over the sanitation system to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) of 8 Union Councils of the district council in Ugoki, as a special guest.

He inspected the development work at Kashmir Road and Iqbal Library.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, ADCG/DG Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Faisal Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said the aim of handing over sanitation system to the SWMC in 8 urban union councils of Ugoki, Harrar, Adalat Garha, Shtap Garha, Bharath, Bhoth, Bonkan and Gohadpur was to provide sanitation facilities in rural areas at par with urban areas.

He said that Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) was the agency that had the best resources and experience for the purpose of providing sanitation facilities, which would be utilized.

During the visit of Kashmir Road, Ghulam Farid directed the district administration and Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) officers to focus on the speedy completion of the project.

Quality should be ensured and planning should be done to keep the traffic flowing smooth, he added.

The Commissioner appreciated the project for improving facilities in Iqbal library and said thatit would prove to be a gift for research scholars and those who love to study.

