Commissioner Hails Role Of Traders To Overcome Covid 19 Pandamic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner hails role of traders to overcome Covid 19 pandamic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that the provincial government is well aware about the issues faced by the traders community and government was determined to facilitate the businesses at any cost.

Commissioner expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Chamber of small traders here on Friday. He said that the Covid 19 pandamic had affected the economy globally and added that the role of traders community is appreciable to overcome the coronavirus.

He also hailed the role of traders in uplift of the city and betterment of infrastructure.

Javed Akhtar assured that the problems faced by the traders would be resolved on priority basis.

The exemplary arrangements of sanitation and parking were being ensured at markets.

The process for extension of all major roads have been started by removing encroachment there.

The encroachment culmination plan at walled city area and conjugated areas has been chalked out.

Traders hailed the steps taken by Commissioner regarding tree-plantation and encroachment.

